Good Samaritan pays $367 Target bill for stranger whose card was declined

AHWATUKEE, AZ (KPHO/KTVK/CNN) – A good Samaritan stepped in to help a Target customer in Arizona couldn’t pay his bill. The customer now just wants to find him to say “thank you.”
Howard Gipson doesn't like asking for help, even from his close friend Coralea Gosnell.
Gipson suffers from Multiple Sclerosis and just moved to Arizona.
A few days ago, Gosnell was helping Gipson stock up on supplies at Target.
When they got to the cashier, Gipson's credit card was denied.
"I was like no way. I couldn't believe it,” Gipson said.
But the disappointment and embarrassment didn't last long. Instead of getting mad, a customer in line discreetly paid Gipson's $367 bill, then took off.
"With so much ugly in the world right now, somebody steps up and does something like this. It just makes you re-think everything. It gives you a positive and makes you wake up with a smile in the morning," said Gipson’s friend Coralea Gosnell.
Gipson hurried out into the parking lot to find the kind man, but he was gone.
"There's good everywhere. It just takes people to do it, just do it, and when somebody does it, just accept it and be grateful,” Gipson said.
He'd love to thank him in person.
"Just what that guy did, I just couldn't believe it."
Gosnell posted what happened on Facebook and was overwhelmed by the reaction and the number of people inspired by the random act of kindness.
There's now a long list of people planning to pay it forward themselves.
"We will pay it forward. Our hearts are overflowing. We'll definitely make sure we get it paid back," Gosnell said.
“I just hope he’s watching this. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you,” Gipson said.
