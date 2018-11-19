Goochland sheriff’s deputy charged with rape, fired

POWHATAN, VA (WWBT) - A Goochland sheriff’s deputy has been charged with rape and assault and battery of a family member.
Jason Anderson, 47, was arrested Monday morning by Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office and was subsequently fired, the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office said it notified Goochland County following the arrest, and both sheriff’s offices are investigating the incident.
Anderson is being held without bond and is due in court Nov. 21.
Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew said in a release, "We are all disturbed, disgusted and angry after hearing about Anderson’s actions. We are in full support of the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office investigation into these charges.”
