Forecast: Dry and cold Thanksgiving week.

By Andrew Freiden | November 19, 2018 at 3:47 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 3:47 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It will be seasonable on Monday, but much chillier weather returns by the end of the week.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s. Low chance for showers north of Richmond. (Rain Chance: 10%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the lower 50s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool for Black Friday shopping. Lows in the upper 20s, highs mid 40s.

First Alert to heavy rain likely on Saturday with gusty wind possible too.

SATURDAY: Rain Likely. Breezy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 80%) Rain could start as some sleet or freezing rain in the Blue Ridge.

SUNDAY: Morning showers possible, Rain ends by midday. Sun for the afternoon. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s to near 60. (AM Rain Chance: 50%)

