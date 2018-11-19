First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain likely on Saturday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - NBC12 has the First Alert to a potential heavy rainstorm on Saturday.
Heavy rain is likely, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible as low pressure moves up the east coast.
This storm has potential to be a nor’easter with gusty wind in addition to heavy rain.
The wind gusts could potentially be higher than 30 mph.
The heaviest rain is most likely to fall on Saturday afternoon.
Because the storm is still 5 to 6 days away, there may be changes to the intensity and timing of the storm.
At this point, widespread flooding and power outages are NOT expected.
