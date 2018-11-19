Councilman Agelasto announces he will not seek re-election

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond City Council member Parker Agelasto will not seek re-election when his current term ends, citing a commitment to his growing family.
Agelasto and his wife, Katherine, are expecting a son in March. The couple already has a daughter who will turn 2 years old next month.
Agelasto has represented the 5th District since he was first elected in 2012 and said he also believes in term limits and “allowing new voices to be heard and opportunities for new leaders to emerge.” His current term began following his re-election in 2016.
In an announcement letter posted on his Facebook page, Agelasto said serving on the Richmond City Council was a sacrifice and it was time to move on.
“Every elected official or public servant knows that they sacrifice greatly and personally to fulfill their duties,” Agelasto said. “I and my family are no different. In order to be the best husband and father, however, we have decided that I will not seek reelection in 2020.”
