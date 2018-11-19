Alcohol, speed along busy intersection led to life-threatening injuries for 2 children

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - Prince George County Police say a Sedan drove off of the road along Jolly Road and Second Court and into a ditch shortly before 11 o’clock Saturday night.
“I heard a loud boom. I was watching T.V. and went out on the porch,” said Curtis Brigman, whose house is right across from the intersection where the accident took place.
“We have a lot of people shooting around here, so I didn’t think anything of it. So I came back inside and heard something on the scanner a few minutes later,” said Brigman. "It was pretty well crumbled up.
Today, what happened on Saturday night was still the talk of the neighborhood.
A neighbor, who is also a first responded, was the first person to rush to help.
“When the first responders first got there, and the cop came up, the responded was asking him if he had one of those heart machines, portable heart machines, that can revive him. Because he was doing compression,” said Brigman.
Two children were taken to the hospital. The 9-year-old had serious injuries, while the 5-year-old was completely unresponsive.
The children were eventually flown by MedFlight to VCU Medical Center.
“The whole street was blocked up,” he said.
Neighbors say the intersection has been a trouble spot for drivers for years.
“I would say in the last five years, there’s been probably four wrecks right in this 100-yard area here. For a small community and low volume of traffic, that’s pretty heavy,” said Brigman.
The driver in Saturday night’s crash was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators believe alcohol and speed were both factors in this crash.
Police have not said if the driver will face charges.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.