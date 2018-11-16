Scottsboro Police arrest man in child rape case

LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WAFF) - Scottsboro Police arrested Simon Porter-the man accused of raping a 16-month-old child in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.
Porter has been on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top Ten Most Wanted List for some time now. Investigators knew Porter had ties to north Alabama.
Porter is described 5 feet 9 inches tall and approximately 260 pounds. He has red hair and hazel eyes.
He may be driving a green Chevrolet S-10 pickup with Tennessee tag 3G2-6Z9.
Authorities say they were notified of the crime by a doctor who examined the child at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
