1 person dead after double shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - One person is dead after a double shooting in Richmond’s Mosby Court neighborhood.
Richmond police were called to the report of a person shot in the 1400 block of Coalter Street around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
When officers arrived, they found an adult black male suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
A short time later, police found a second victim, Danzall Seward, 24, of Richmond, in the rear alley on the 1400 block of Bryan Street. He was taken to the hospital, where he died just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
Police are investigating.
Anyone with information can call police at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.