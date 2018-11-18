Over 1K meals distributed across Central Virginia for Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - From Henrico to Richmond, neighbors were helping neighbors to make sure no one has an empty table on Thanksgiving Day. More than 1,000 meals were distributed across Central Virginia.
“Having something to eat on a special day like that, it means everything. When I was coming up, we didn’t have much, but a hot meal meant everything. I mean everything,” said Patricia Robertson.
Robertson was one of the hundreds of families fed by the Richmond City Graduate Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated. The group started passing out meals at Hillside Court; each family gets a chicken, can of veggies, some sort of starch and a dessert.
“We go through the Richmond Housing Authority, who identifies families in need in that area,” said member Kennith Williams.
The group started the giveaway back in 2015. Their initial goal was to help 25 families. They've surpassed that number; on Saturday, they passed out 900 bags.
“It’s the big common perception of Thanksgiving, you eat a good meal, either turkey, chicken, or ham, you know, good sides, cornbread, so yeah, absolutely that goes right in hand with Thanksgiving, the food, so that brings it all together,” said Williams. “We should always have the mentality of being grateful and sometimes we take for granted things that we may have that others may not.”
The Thanksgiving giveaways continued in Henrico.
The Henrico Police Athletic League gave away more than 200 meals. The families who received the food were identified by Henrico County Public Schools, social services and Henrico Police.
Executive Director Kenneth Ragland says it’s events like this that can not only bring much needed help this time of year, but can also improve the relationship between police and the community.
“It’s all about community engagement so this is a way for our officers, our pal staff members, boards, all our volunteers to actually engage with the community and the public and in this particular instance, make Thanksgiving more enjoyable for those who might not have meals this Thanksgiving,” said Ragland.
This marks the 12th annual giveaway for the League. In all those years, they’ve given away more than 2,000 meals.
