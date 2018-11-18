Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

Here’s what happened this week to make you smile
Fall in Peterburg National Battlefield (Edwin Betts)
By Hannah Smith | November 18, 2018 at 9:22 AM EST - Updated November 18 at 9:22 AM

(WWBT) - Happy Sunday! There’s only a few more days until Thanksgiving, so hopefully that means you’re getting some extra time off! Who wouldn’t smile because of that?

All the Trimmings

More than 1,000 Thanksgiving meals have been given away across Central Virginia to families in need this holiday. Neighbors helped neighbors to make sure no one had an empty table on Thursday.

Filling local tables before Thanksgiving

The Military Retirees Club is also working to feed families of 85 veterans this holiday season.

“It means people still care, the world is sensitive to other peoples' needs,” said John Hagans.

Vet families receiving Thanksgiving dinner

Jingle, Jingle

If you’re looking for a way to give back this holiday season, the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign in Central Virginia is still looking for bell ringers. It’s a chance to help pass along a smile by getting neighbors the help they need.

Salvation Army in need of bell ringers

Birthday Wish

For most teenagers, they ask for things like a video game or a toy for their birthday, but for Rylan Seay, he asked for 1,000 pounds of dog food to donate to the Louisa Humane Society. Seriously, how sweet is that?

Home for the Holidays

Is what Richmond Animal League is hoping to get for 200 animals before Christmas. ‘Operation Silent Night’ will be from Dec. 7-22. Adoption fees for adult dogs, cats and kittens will be reduced to $10. If you’re looking for someone new to spend the holidays with this year, save a life and adopt a new best friend!

((Source: Richmond Animal League/Facebook))

Cheer!

Cheer and dance teams from across RVA rocked the Richmond Convention Center on Saturday. All teams local to the Richmond area took home trophies, including Swift Creek Cheerleading, Tuckahoe Youth Football and Cheer Association, Fame Allstars- Midlothian, Goochland Middle School and Starfires of Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation. GREAT JOB!!!

Photo of the Weekend

BEAUTIFUL! Love these amazing fall colors! Thanks, Edwin Betts for sharing with us!

Fall in Peterburg National Battlefield
Fall in Peterburg National Battlefield

Here Comes the Sun!

It’s looking like a great week ahead!

Forecast: Another pleasant weekend day, lots of dry weather to come

Final Thought

“Good, better, best. Never let it rest. 'Til your good is better and your better is best.” - St. Jerome

Have a wonderful week! Happy Thanksgiving!

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.