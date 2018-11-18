Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

(WWBT) - Happy Sunday! There’s only a few more days until Thanksgiving, so hopefully that means you’re getting some extra time off! Who wouldn’t smile because of that?
More than 1,000 Thanksgiving meals have been given away across Central Virginia to families in need this holiday. Neighbors helped neighbors to make sure no one had an empty table on Thursday.
The Military Retirees Club is also working to feed families of 85 veterans this holiday season.
“It means people still care, the world is sensitive to other peoples' needs,” said John Hagans.
If you’re looking for a way to give back this holiday season, the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign in Central Virginia is still looking for bell ringers. It’s a chance to help pass along a smile by getting neighbors the help they need.
For most teenagers, they ask for things like a video game or a toy for their birthday, but for Rylan Seay, he asked for 1,000 pounds of dog food to donate to the Louisa Humane Society. Seriously, how sweet is that?
Is what Richmond Animal League is hoping to get for 200 animals before Christmas. ‘Operation Silent Night’ will be from Dec. 7-22. Adoption fees for adult dogs, cats and kittens will be reduced to $10. If you’re looking for someone new to spend the holidays with this year, save a life and adopt a new best friend!
Cheer and dance teams from across RVA rocked the Richmond Convention Center on Saturday. All teams local to the Richmond area took home trophies, including Swift Creek Cheerleading, Tuckahoe Youth Football and Cheer Association, Fame Allstars- Midlothian, Goochland Middle School and Starfires of Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation. GREAT JOB!!!
BEAUTIFUL! Love these amazing fall colors! Thanks, Edwin Betts for sharing with us!
It’s looking like a great week ahead!
“Good, better, best. Never let it rest. 'Til your good is better and your better is best.” - St. Jerome
Have a wonderful week! Happy Thanksgiving!
