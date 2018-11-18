Forecast: Another pleasant weekend day, lots of dry weather to come

Cooler than average but no rain or snow leading up to the holiday

By Andrew Freiden | November 18, 2018 at 5:21 AM EST - Updated November 18 at 5:21 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The pleasantly cool weekend rolls on with COLD weather in sight for Thanksgiving.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s. Low chance for showers north of Richmond. (Rain Chance: 10%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs upper 40s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool for Black Friday shopping. Lows in the upper 20s, highs mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Rain Likely. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

