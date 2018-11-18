Forecast: Another pleasant weekend day, lots of dry weather to come

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The pleasantly cool weekend rolls on with COLD weather in sight for Thanksgiving.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s. Low chance for showers north of Richmond. (Rain Chance: 10%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs upper 40s.
THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool for Black Friday shopping. Lows in the upper 20s, highs mid 40s.
SATURDAY: Rain Likely. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
