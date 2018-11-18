Deputies seek public’s help finding murder suspect

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find to the man they say is behind a murder at a gas station.
Deputies were called to the Exxon/Mr. B’s Market and Deli on Warrenton Road Sunday around 12:20 a.m. for reports of shots fired.
When they got to the scene, they learned the suspect has shot the victim near the gas pumps and left the scene in a black Nissan four-door sedan, possibly a Sentra or Versa, deputies said.
The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The suspect is described as being a 20 to 30-year-old black man with short black hair. He was wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and black and white shoes.
Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
