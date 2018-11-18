Cornelius leads Oklahoma St. past No. 7 West Virginia, 45-41

Oklahoma State quarterback Taylor Cornelius speaks with a reporter following an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Oklahoma State defeated West Virginia 45-41. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt) (Brody Schmidt)
By CLIFF BRUNT | November 17, 2018 at 8:08 PM EST - Updated November 17 at 8:58 PM

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Taylor Cornelius threw a touchdown pass to Tylan Wallace with 42 seconds remaining to rally Oklahoma State past No. 7 West Virginia, 45-41 on Saturday.

Will Grier led West Virginia (8-2, 6-2, No. 9 CFP) to the Oklahoma State 14, but couldn't connect with David Sills V on the final play. The loss all but ended West Virginia's shot at the College Football Playoff. West Virginia faces Oklahoma next Friday and still has a shot at reaching the Big 12 title game.

Cornelius passed for 338 yards and ran for 106 to help Oklahoma State (6-5, 3-5) become bowl eligible. Down 31-14 at the half, the Cowboys won despite leading rusher Justice Hill sitting out with a rib injury.

"Our coaches made tremendous adjustments at halftime," Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. "I couldn't be prouder of them."

Chuba Hubbard rushed for a career-high 134 yards for Oklahoma State, and Dillon Stoner caught nine passes for a career-best 127 yards.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy celebrates with fans following the 45-41 upset over West Virginia at the end of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt) (AP)

Grier passed 364 yards and two touchdowns for the Mountaineers. Kennedy McKoy rushed for a career-high 148 yards for the Mountaineers. West Virginia faces Oklahoma next Friday and still has a shot at reaching the Big 12 title game.

Grier's 6-yard touchdown run on fourth down in the fourth quarter gave West Virginia a 41-31 lead, but Cornelius' 16-yard touchdown run and a stop by Oklahoma State's defense put the Cowboys in position to win.

Cornelius, a redshirt senior, took it from there and closed out his home career with a huge win. It's the first time Oklahoma State has beaten Top 10 teams in back-to-back home games. In between, the Cowboys lost a 48-47 heartbreaker at Oklahoma.

"He is a good player," West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said. "He has gotten better every week. He has gotten better every week. He has been there for a while."

Oklahoma State has Top 25 wins over Boise State, Texas and West Virginia this season.

"They have been in a lot of these games, and you can tell they had a little bit better mindset down the stretch than we did," Holgorsen said. "It's disappointing that we had a chance to close them out and we didn't."

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma State linebacker Justin Phillips (19) sacks West Virginia quarterback Will Grier (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt) (AP)

West Virginia: The Mountaineers wasted a major opportunity and now don't have quite as much to play for against Oklahoma.

Oklahoma State: Cornelius made up for two interceptions earlier in the game with a strong fourth quarter.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

West Virginia will likely drop out of the Top 10 after the loss.

UP NEXT

West Virginia hosts No. 6 Oklahoma on Friday.

Oklahoma State plays at TCU on Saturday.

West Virginia wide receiver David Sills V struggles across the goal line while being tackled by Oklahoma State cornerback A.J. Green during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt) (AP)

