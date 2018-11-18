Alcohol, speed believed to be factors in crash that left 2 children fighting for life

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - Preliminary investigation shows that speed and alcohol were factors in a Prince George crash that left two children with life-threatening injuries.
Prince George County Police were called to a crash at the intersection of Jolly Road and Second Court around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Police said a four-door sedan was heading southbound on Jolly Road when it ran off to the left and struck a culvert pipe.
When officers arrived, they found a 5-year-old unresponsive and 9-year-old with serious injuries.
Officers performed CPR on the child until rescue crews arrived and took over.
The 5-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital, and later taken by MedFlight to VCU Medical Center. MedFlight transported to 9-year-old to VCU Medical Center from the scene.
The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Both children remain at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to the preliminary investigation, police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.
Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 733-2773.
