VSP urges safe driving so everyone can make it to Thanksgiving dinner

“When you get behind the wheel this Thanksgiving, remember the cars on the road with you are carrying someone’s loved ones, and the choices you make in the driver’s seat affect your family and theirs,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Avoid distractions, comply with speed limits, ensure everyone in your car is buckled up and never drive drunk. If we drive like every car is filled with our friends and family, we can make sure there are no empty chairs at the table this year.”