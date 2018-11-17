VSP urges safe driving so everyone can make it to Thanksgiving dinner

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are urging drivers to drive carefully and think of every vehicle on the road as their family so that everyone can make it to the Thanksgiving table safely this year.
Over the past eight days between - Nov. 9 and 16 - 21 people died in traffic crashes across Virginia. Eight of those individuals died in crashes were speed and reckless driving was a factor.
While fatal crashes involving distracted driving is down, total traffic deaths remain on pace with last year. As of Nov. 15, 712 people died in traffic crashes, compared to last year at this time where 724 people died.
“When you get behind the wheel this Thanksgiving, remember the cars on the road with you are carrying someone’s loved ones, and the choices you make in the driver’s seat affect your family and theirs,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Avoid distractions, comply with speed limits, ensure everyone in your car is buckled up and never drive drunk. If we drive like every car is filled with our friends and family, we can make sure there are no empty chairs at the table this year.”
To help prevent traffic related deaths and injuries, state police will increase visibility and traffic enforcement over the heavily traveled days. During last year’s Operation C.A.R.E. initiative, state police cited 8,181 speeders and 2,479 reckless drivers. State police also arrested 105 drunken drivers. There were 14 traffic deaths statewide during last year’s Thanksgiving holiday travel over a five-day span.
Troopers also remind drivers of the “Move Over" law, which requires drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle. If drivers cannot move over, slow down and approach with caution.
