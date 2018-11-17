VDACS urges a Virginia grown Thanksgiving dinner

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services urges Virginians to use Virginia grown products in holiday meals.
Agriculture is Virginia’s top private industry, contributing $70 billion annually to the state.
“I hope you and your family enjoy a variety of Virginia foods and beverages this holiday season. Purchasing Virginia grown products helps boost our state’s economy and supports Virginia farmers,” said VDACS Commissioner Jewel Bronaugh. “When you buy from Virginia farmers, you get maximum freshness and taste because your food travels far less from farm to table.”
Several farms around the state sell free range turkey, as well as Virginia-grown chicken, beef, seafood and pork.
Local farmers' markets and farm stands also carry locally grown products.
Supermarket products and processed products with a Virginia’s Finest or Virginia Grown label indicate local products.
