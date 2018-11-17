2 taken to hospital after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Richmond’s Mosby Court neighborhood.
Richmond police were called to the report of a person shot in the 1400 block of Coalter Street around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
When officers arrived, they found an additional person at the scene.
Both of them were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Police are investigating.
No further details were immediately available.
