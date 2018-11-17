RVA cheer, dance teams rock Richmond Convention Center in east coast competition

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Cheer and dance teams from across RVA rocked the Richmond Convention Center today, during the Eastern Cheer and Dance East Coast Open Nationals competition.
The athletes, ranging from kindergarten to middle school, performed sharp choreography and tumbling routines, along with impressive lifts and stunts.
All teams local to the Richmond area took home trophies, including Swift Creek Cheerleading, Tuckahoe Youth Football and Cheer Association, Fame Allstars- Midlothian, Goochland Middle School, and Starfires of Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation.
Swift Creek Cheerleading also won a bid to the finals competition in Disney World.
