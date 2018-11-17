Richmond woman serves as superhero for children with disabilities

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Superheroes are not just in comic books.
They're right here in our community.
One of them, known as ‘Able Woman,’ has used her superpower for years, encouraging local children with disabilities.
Now, she has written a book, letting all children know that whether they have a disability or not, they are able to offer something to the world.
You can often find Vinceretta Hicks in Dorey Park, doing what she has loved ever since she was a child- enjoying the feeling and the freedom of riding a bike.
“It’s just a joy to be able to ride,” said Hicks.
It is one of many things she is able to do that some thought would never be possible.
That’s because Hicks was born with a rare birth defect.
"I was born with one leg shorter than the other," said Hicks. "My knee joint is actually where my hip is."
While growing up, Hicks says she was the brunt of many jokes.
“Most times, the kids called me ‘You black,’ ‘You cripple,’ and so, you know, it was difficult,” said Hicks.
These days, it's difficult for her to see other children with disabilities who are bullied, especially children who aren't as strong as she was.
“I see so much of the bullying, and I see so many kids giving up on life, and I don’t want kids to give up,” said Hicks.
It is that passion that sparked her new book, The Adventures of Able Woman.
'Able Woman’ is a superhero that this married mother of five has brought to life for years throughout the area.
However, this new book shows ‘Able Woman’ saving the day for a young boy named Johnathan, who allows his disability to hold him back from having fun.
It is based on Hicks' own story.
"The book really is about how my sisters used to have to help me go into the swimming pool. How they had to be with me. and the fear of sometimes not wanting to go because you know people are going to pick, and you know people are going to look and stare," said Hicks.
But like Johnathan, Hicks got over the fear and began to live fearlessly.
"Inside of me, I always just felt like I had one life and I wanted to live it," said Hicks.
And that is exactly what she does. She not only rides bikes, but she kills the latest dance moves when she is out with children.
She also continues to swim.
Hicks wants her life as well as her book to show children that everyone is able to do something.
"You have only one life to live. Live it to the fullest, and don't rely so much on what people say to you. You have to be your own cheerleader," said Hicks.
Hicks is now working on her second book for children. It is expected to be released in early December.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.