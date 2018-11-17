No. 3 Notre Dame slams Syracuse 36-3 at Yankee Stadium

Syracuse: DeVito came off the bench earlier this season to relieve Dungey against North Carolina and led the Orange to an overtime victory. The redshirt freshman is the quarterback of the future at Syracuse, but he never looked comfortable against the Irish. He was picked off late on the second quarter by Alohi Gilman, who returned it to the Orange 9. On the next play, Jafar Armstrong bounced around the corner and into the end zone to make it 20-0.