Newport News school janitor charged with child pornography

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WWBT) - A Newport News school janitor is facing child pornography charges after a month-long investigation by multiple law enforcement units.
The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Bedford County Virginia Sheriff’s Office’s Southern Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, had been made aware of a social media account soliciting images of underage children on various social media sites.
Officials said Shawn Lipscomb, 47, was arrested Friday after police executed a search warrant and seized various electronic devices.
Lipscomb is charged with two counts of using a computer system to facilitate certain offenses involving children.
He is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.