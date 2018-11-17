Multiple lane closures expected on southbound Powhite Parkway

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced multiple lane closures on southbound Powhite Parkwa (VA 76) on Monday, Nov. 19 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for highway maintenance.
The ramp to southbound Powhite Parkway (VA 76) to southbound Chippenham Parkway (VA 150) will also be closed during the highway maintenance.
Jahnke Road will serve as the detour for southbound Chippenham Parkway.
Drivers should watch out for detour signage in the area and use caution while traveling through a work zone.
The work will be weather-permitting.
