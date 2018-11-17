High school football scores - November 16

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Playoff contests continued on Friday night, with area teams punching their tickets to respective region title games.
Region 6B:
Thomas Dale @ Manchester- Saturday, 6:00
Region 5B:
Highland Springs 51, Glen Allen 6
Henrico 21, L.C. Bird 7
Region 4B:
Eastern View 19, Louisa 14
Dinwiddie 38, Monacan 32
Region 3A:
I.C. Norcom 14, Hopewell 12
Region 3B:
Thomas Jefferson @ Spotsylvania- Saturday, 1:00
Region 2A:
Goochland 21, King William 0
Poquoson 24, Amelia 14
Region 1A:
Essex 31, Washington & Lee 6
VISAA:
Benedictine @ Flint Hill- Saturday, 1:00
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.