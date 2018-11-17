High school football scores - November 16

Highlights from recent high school football action in Central Virginia. (Source: NBC12)
By Marc Davis | November 16, 2018 at 11:38 PM EST - Updated November 16 at 11:47 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Playoff contests continued on Friday night, with area teams punching their tickets to respective region title games.

Region 6B:

Thomas Dale @ Manchester- Saturday, 6:00

Region 5B:

Highland Springs 51, Glen Allen 6

Henrico 21, L.C. Bird 7

Region 4B:

Eastern View 19, Louisa 14

Dinwiddie 38, Monacan 32

Region 3A:

I.C. Norcom 14, Hopewell 12

Region 3B:

Thomas Jefferson @ Spotsylvania- Saturday, 1:00

Region 2A:

Goochland 21, King William 0

Poquoson 24, Amelia 14

Region 1A:

Essex 31, Washington & Lee 6

VISAA:

Benedictine @ Flint Hill- Saturday, 1:00

