Growing reaction into FDA’s plan to possibly ban flavored cigars and cigarettes with menthol

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Growing reaction into a move that involves the future of some pretty popular tobacco products.
The Federal Drug Administration says it will consider a ban on flavored cigars and cigarettes with menthol. This after the same group has already placed major restrictions on e-cigarettes.
While the FDA says this is to make sure youth aren’t becoming addicted to tobacco, one local business owner says a flat ban just isn’t necessary.
It’s a Friday night at one of the area’s most popular cigar bars in town, Mona Lounge in Short Pump.
"Inexpensive, really high quality cigars. That’s what the customer is looking for,” said Owner Emir Cobak.
He says so many come here to let loose while lighting up.
"It’s all about the social,” he added.
One of the most popular items on his shelves - flavored cigars.
“You got the cognac, you got the tequila, bourbon…you got the macchiato flavor, chocolate mint.”
But could that soon be a thing of the past?
The FDA says it’s considering it. The announcement came Thursday.
In order to keep tobacco out of the hands of youth, the group says a ban on flavored cigars and cigarettes with menthol could be worth exploring.
"90% of the people that walk in for cigarettes, they ask for menthols,” Cobak added.
He isn’t a fan of this idea.
"It’s the 40 and over that enjoy the flavored cigars more than the younger generation… anyone that smokes cigars, if they want to quit, they can quit today. I don’t see the addiction when it comes to cigars. It’s more of enjoyment,” Cobak said.
The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids feels differently.
"We strongly support the FDA’s proposals… actions that can have an enormous impact in driving down tobacco use and saving lives,” the group said.
After the FDA placed restrictions on e-cigarettes, Tobacco-Free Kids says they need to “go further and eliminate the flavors that have driven an alarming 78% increase in e-cigarette use this year.”
"I’m just having a hard time understanding the thought process behind it… It’s going to hurt the industry. That’s for sure,” Cobak added.
Any action on a possible ban would be quite some time away.
Meanwhile, the NAACP is weighing in - in support, claiming menthol cigarettes have been intentionally targeted towards African-Americans.
The group says menthol smokers “have a harder time quitting."
