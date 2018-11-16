3 Virginia residents sentenced for drug trafficking

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Three Virginia residents were sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison in federal prison for drug trafficking.
William Little III, 70, Cynthia Mosley Fox – both of Emporia – and Devin McCoy Rawls, 28, of Portsmouth, participated in a drug trafficking ring dating back to 2013 in the Emporia area, according to court documents.
The trio distributed heroin, crack cocaine, powder cocaine and marijuana in southeast Virginia.
Rawls was sentenced to more than seven years, Little received five years and Fox was given more than four years in prison.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.