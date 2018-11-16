‘Unknown number of animals’ die in Hanover fire

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - Animals perished in a house fire Friday in Hanover County.
Hanover Fire and EMS responded to the 15000 block of Mountain Road to a reported fire with flames coming out of the front door of a home.
No injuries to humans were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Hanover Fire and EMS tweeted that “an unknown number of animals were lost.”
Officials have not said what type of animals were in the building. Hanover Animal Control is working to assist with securing additional animals.
