Type 2 diabetes on the rise in children

Parents often ask, “What’s the first thing I should be doing to reduce the risk of my child developing type 2 diabetes?” There are a number of simple changes that can be added gradually to improve the health of the entire family, but nutritionally speaking, a great place to start would be to check around the home for obvious sources of concentrated sweets, “junk foods”, or sugary beverages. Keeping these types of foods and beverages out of the house makes them easier to resist – out of sight, out of mind! However, this is not to say these choices are now totally off limits. Instead opt for a small, portioned amount once per week to satisfy cravings.