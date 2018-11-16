‘They need our help:’ Nearly 30 years after daughter’s death, father continues work to find missing people

The Catena L. Parker Foundation for Missing Children was founded by the Parker family in January 1991 as a result of Catena’s abduction and murder--The purpose of this foundation is to offer emotional support and assistance to families of missing children and to decrease the number of missing children through educating children and parents. The foundation sponsors a Support Group for Families and Friends of Missing Persons that meets on the second Tuesday each month. A Walk-A-Thon is sponsored annually for remembering Missing Persons.

