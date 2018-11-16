Son given 25 years in mother’s murder by blunt force trauma

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A Henrico County man has been sentenced to 25 years in the death of his mother after being convicted of second-degree murder.
In October 2017, 61-year-old Barbara Gray’s body was found badly beaten in the home she shared with her son, Sean Hill.
Police say Hill called 911 on Oct. 14 and when officers and rescue crews arrived at the home on Americana Drive, they immediately saw something suspicious.
Reports say Gray’s body was badly beaten and there was blood in the hallway. Hill was arrested for breaking and entering.
Hill was later charged with the murder and is now behind bars.
A small memorial dedicated to Barbara Gray was erected by her best friend and neighbor, who did not want to be identified.
“Barbara was just a warm and giving person,” she said. “She was very sweet. Can’t imagine this happening to her the way it did. I’m sorry that it did.”
She said they were both retired and bonded over another heavy loss.
"She had another son that passed," said the neighbor. "We kind of bonded a little bit. I had lost my son."
A second search warrant shows police went back into the home to look for any items that could be used to cause "blunt force trauma." Investigators took a plunger, which they say was near Gray, and two pieces of hardwood flooring as evidence.
“I think she more took care of him, or looked after him more than anything,” the neighbor said. “I’m sure Sean loved his mother. I think it’s just something that got terribly out of hand for some bizarre reason.”
