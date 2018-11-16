Semi driver crashes after swerving to avoid deer

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Multiple lanes of I-295 south were closed overnight after a semi crash.
State police say the driver saw a deer past the Varina exit around 2 a.m. He swerved to avoid hitting it and ended up rolling off the road.
Luckily, the driver was able to get out and walk away from the crash.
No other cars were involved.
State police say if you see a deer on a highway, the best thing to do is hit it. Of course, no one wants to kill an animal or damage their car, but swerving can make it worse if you hit another car or a tree.
The right and center lanes remain closed Friday morning - Candice Smith has updates on air.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.