Semi driver charged after swerving to hit deer, crashing

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A semi driver was charged with reckless driving after swerving to hit a deer and crashing,
Multiple lanes of I-295 south were closed for an extended period of time for the cleanup process.
State police Lainier Zahada, 30, saw a deer past the Varina exit around 2 a.m. He swerved to avoid hitting it and ended up rolling off the road.
Luckily, Zahada was able to get out and walk away from the crash. No other cars were involved.
State police say if you see a deer on a highway, the best thing to do is hit it. Of course, no one wants to kill an animal or damage their car, but swerving can make it worse if you hit another car or a tree.
Zahada is charged with reckless driving-failure to maintain control and rriving with an invalid commercial drivers license.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.