Richmond man uses his difference to make a difference

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Richmond man is using his difference to make a positive difference in other’s lives.
We first introduced you to Joshua Smith years ago—when he crafted his first creation to help people with varying abilities type on computers and keyboards.
Four years later, Smith has created another tool that stops cell phone from falling out of someone’s lap while using a wheelchair.
It’s called the Attracmount. The mount keeps cell phones in place by attaching them onto mobile chairs.
“It’s just one strap,” Smith explained. “You can take it off things and put it onto something else quickly,” he said.
The attracmount is the latest of Smith’s “Handizap” creations.
They’re affordable tools that make life easier for people who with varying abilities.
“If you just look on amazon, it’s a lot of bulky things,” Smith said.
But the 28-year-old says anyone can benefit from the sleek mount. It fits on shopping carts, bike handle bars and strollers.
The Virginia Tech grad used his engineering skills while in rehab years ago-- after a traumatic day in Virginia Beach left him paralyzed.
Not long after the incident, he crafted his first internationally sold device: The 6th Digit, and has worked on similar assisted-living products ever since.
Smith doesn’t profit from the proceeds-- instead, he uses the funds to make ven more life changing products for those who need them.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.