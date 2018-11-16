Raw ground turkey recalled nationwide over concerns of salmonella

(WTXL/RNN) – Raw ground turkey products are being recalled nationwide by Jennie-O Store Sales because of their association with an outbreak of salmonella that has sickened more than 160 people in 35 states.
The Barron, WI, company is recalling 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey products shipped to retail locations nationwide, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a news release Thursday.
The raw ground turkey products subject to recall were produced on Sept. 11, 2018:
- 1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with “Use by” dates of 10/01/2018 and 10/02/2018
- 1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with a “Use by” date of 10/02/2018
- 1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT” with a “Use by” date of 10/02/2018
- 1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with a “Use by” date of 10/02/2018
The products have establishment number “P-190” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Images of labels of the recalled products are available here.
The USDA says more turkey products from other companies may also be recalled.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that, as of Nov. 5, 2018, 164 people in 35 states have been infected with the outbreak strain of salmonella in these raw turkey products.
Health officials determined that Jennie-O brand ground turkey from a case-patient’s home had salmonella and matches the outbreak strain.
Patients have reported eating different types and brands of turkey products bought from many different stores, handling raw turkey pet food and/or raw turkey, or working with live turkeys or living with someone who handled live turkeys.
Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a common bacterial foodborne illness.
The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated products.
Most people recover without treatment, but older adults, infants and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to become severely ill.
Health officials are concerned that some products may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers are urged to discard these products or to get refunds from the places of purchase.
Jennie-O can be reached at 1 (800) 621-3505 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. CT, Monday – Friday, and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2018 WTXL via Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.