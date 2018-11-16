Potential food product causes hazmat response near State Capitol

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A hazmat team responded to the Patrick Henry Building on Friday morning for what investigators believe was a food product.
Two employees in a first-floor office opened a letter and found contents they deemed to be suspicious, prompting the hazmat response shortly after 10 a.m.
The substance, which has not been positively identified, was sent to a lab for testing.
No one was evacuated and the scene was cleared after about an hour and a half.
