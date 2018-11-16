Police search for leads in deadly hit-and-run that killed mother of four

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The drivers of a hit-and-run in Chesterfield that killed a mother of four is still on the loose and police need your help tracking the person down.
According to Chesterfield County Police Sergeant James Lamb with the Traffic Safety Section, they haven’t received any leads, which he said is frustrating.
"We do know there were vehicles that drove by immediately following the incident and those people still haven't come forward to tell us something they may have seen," Lamb said.
It's been nearly seven weeks since Santos was struck on Chinaberry Drive.
Investigators said she and her husband had an argument which was why she was walking the stretch of the roadway around 3:30 in the morning.
"We've been working with the family,” Lamb said. “They're obviously trying to get through the day to day stuff with her small children and everything like that."
Friends of Santos' have put together a fundraising page to support the family.
The road is a heavily traveled one, offering another entrance to the Chesterfield Village apartments; it's not uncommon to see people on foot in the area.
But investigators believe the dark colored foreign-made sedan with a partial license plate of “417”, turned around after hitting Santos and then took off.
"Crime Solvers has not received a single phone call on this case,” Lamb said. “Which is unusual."
Lamb believes part of the issue could be because of the language barrier with residents in the area; many who are Hispanic.
While there are security cameras and lights, investigators say those were not working when this hit and run happened.
"Those cameras were knocked out due to the tornadoes that came through this area just a week prior,” Lamb said.
What is visible now though, is the memorial display that's constantly added to; breathing life into the memory of the daughter, wife and mother of four.
"All of these residents are driving by this memorial every day,” Lamb said. “They see this every day and I know it weighs on every one of them when they come by and see it."
Crime Solvers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible in this hit and run.
“I encourage the driver of the vehicle to come forward; tell their story,” Lamb said. “Tell what happened that night that led to this crash. Let us get it on record and give us closure for the family and for whoever was driving that car because this has to weigh on them too."
If you have any information, contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
