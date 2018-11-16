‘Operation Silent Night’ aims to adopt 200 animals

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Animal League wants to find homes for 200 animals before Christmas.
Operation Silent Night will be from Dec. 7-22. Adoption fees for adult dogs, cats and kittens will be reduced to $10.
The event runs from noon to 8 p.m. on week days and from noon to 6 p.m. on weekends, and will conclude with a luminary lighting to honor pets across the community and celebrate the “silent night” of the empty shelter.
Pets not adopted by Dec. 22 will be put in foster homes for holiday.
