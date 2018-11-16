News to Know Nov. 16: No rain in the forecast, caravan migrants reach border plus hundreds missing in California

News to Know Nov. 16
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 16, 2018 at 7:20 AM EST - Updated November 16 at 7:26 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Rejoice! Not only is it Friday, but there’s NO RAIN in the forecast. Get out and enjoy it!

OH DEER!

A semi driver crashed overnight after swerving to avoid hitting a deer. The crash may have caused some issues with the morning commute on southbound I-295 near the Varina exit.

Multiple lanes of I-295 south were closed overnight after a semi crash. (Source: NBC12)
State police say if you see a deer on a highway, the best thing to do is hit it. Of course, no one wants to kill an animal or damage their car, but swerving can make it worse if you hit another car or a tree.

MIGRANTS REACH BORDER

Nearly 2,000 caravan migrants have reached the U.S. border in Mexico’s northwestern corner, with prospects growing that they would be stuck waiting in Tijuana for months.

Central American migrants arrive by school bus to a shelter offering breakfast in Tijuana, Mexico, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Members of a migrant caravan started to meet some local resistance as they continued to arrive by the hundreds in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, where a group of residents clashed with migrants camped out by the U.S. border fence. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (AP)
There are real questions about how the city of more than 1.6 million will manage to handle the migrant caravans working their way through Mexico, which may total 10,000 people in all.

"What the crap.”

That’s what a witness said about an auto body repair shop fire Thursday.

Half a dozen employees were inside when the fire started, sending smoke and flames billowing from the building.

Workers escape as shop catches fire

PARADISE LOST

In a matter of hours last week, the town of 27,000 in California disappeared — it literally went up in smoke in the deadliest, most destructive wildfire in state history.

Memories are all that’s left for many of the survivors.

A home burns as the Camp Fire rages through Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Tens of thousands of people fled a fast-moving wildfire Thursday in Northern California, some clutching babies and pets as they abandoned vehicles and struck out on foot ahead of the flames that forced the evacuation of an entire town.(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
At least 63 are now dead from the fires, and officials say they have a missing persons list with 631 names on it.

TB at the DMV

An employee at the DMV office on Broad Street tested positive for tuberculosis. The Richmond Health Department said customers at the office were not exposed, but employees will need to be screened.

“It’s glorious.”

That’s how a doctor at VCU Massey Cancer Center describes a new FDA-approved treatment for lymphoma. The hospital is the first in the state to use it.

New treatment for lymphoma patients called a “revolution”

BRING OUT THE SKATES

Ice skating returns to West Broad Village tonight. The rink will feature live music and group lessons throughout the season.

It’s open through January, but you might want to check it out before the cold hits.

The ice skating rink at West Broad Village will be open through Jan. 27.
For other places to ice skate in Richmond, check out this list over at 12AboutTown.com.

