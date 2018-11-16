News to Know Nov. 16: No rain in the forecast, caravan migrants reach border plus hundreds missing in California

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Rejoice! Not only is it Friday, but there’s NO RAIN in the forecast. Get out and enjoy it!
A semi driver crashed overnight after swerving to avoid hitting a deer. The crash may have caused some issues with the morning commute on southbound I-295 near the Varina exit.
State police say if you see a deer on a highway, the best thing to do is hit it. Of course, no one wants to kill an animal or damage their car, but swerving can make it worse if you hit another car or a tree.
Nearly 2,000 caravan migrants have reached the U.S. border in Mexico’s northwestern corner, with prospects growing that they would be stuck waiting in Tijuana for months.
There are real questions about how the city of more than 1.6 million will manage to handle the migrant caravans working their way through Mexico, which may total 10,000 people in all.
That’s what a witness said about an auto body repair shop fire Thursday.
Half a dozen employees were inside when the fire started, sending smoke and flames billowing from the building.
In a matter of hours last week, the town of 27,000 in California disappeared — it literally went up in smoke in the deadliest, most destructive wildfire in state history.
At least 63 are now dead from the fires, and officials say they have a missing persons list with 631 names on it.
An employee at the DMV office on Broad Street tested positive for tuberculosis. The Richmond Health Department said customers at the office were not exposed, but employees will need to be screened.
That’s how a doctor at VCU Massey Cancer Center describes a new FDA-approved treatment for lymphoma. The hospital is the first in the state to use it.
BRING OUT THE SKATES
Ice skating returns to West Broad Village tonight. The rink will feature live music and group lessons throughout the season.
It’s open through January, but you might want to check it out before the cold hits.
For other places to ice skate in Richmond, check out this list over at 12AboutTown.com.
