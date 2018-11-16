Man charged with brandishing firearm outside Chesterfield courthouse

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after they say he brandished a firearm in the parking lot of a courthouse.
Arthur Cleveland Byrd, 33, of Prince George, was charged with brandishing a firearm and concealed carry. He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.
Police said Byrd displayed the firearm Friday outside the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
Each charge is a misdemeanor and carries a maximum sentence of a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.