Man charged with brandishing firearm outside Chesterfield courthouse
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 16, 2018 at 5:12 PM EST - Updated November 16 at 5:12 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after they say he brandished a firearm in the parking lot of a courthouse.

Arthur Cleveland Byrd, 33, of Prince George, was charged with brandishing a firearm and concealed carry. He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Police said Byrd displayed the firearm Friday outside the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Each charge is a misdemeanor and carries a maximum sentence of a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

