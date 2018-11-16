Jell-O comes out with slime you can eat

(RNN) – Who wants to play with their food?
Apparently, it’s OK now because the folks at Jell-O have come out with edible slime.
It comes in strawberry-flavored unicorn and lime-flavored monster varieties.
Who’s hungry?
“JELL-O PLAY is all about encouraging and enabling bonding time between parents and kids,” Michael Hartley with Jell-O said. “With new JELL-O PLAY Edible Slime, the entire family can have fun creating, stretching, and even eating slime.”
The edible slime can be pre-ordered on Amazon.com. The suggested retail price is $9.99. It will be available in the non-online world in December.
This is the latest product from the Jell-O Play line. Over the summer, the company came out with “Build and Eat” kits.
They come with molds used to make building blocks from Jello-O. The gelatin pieces are made using a special recipe that makes the pieces thicker and stackable.
Ready?
Now, sit down and play with your food.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.