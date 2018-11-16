Henrico woman creates cartoon that teaches kids how to code

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Amber Manry created a cartoon show, BitCubs, to teach kids the basics of coding.
She has now gained the attention of major television networks and streaming services.
Manry noticed the need for computer science to be taught to young children, leaving her government career to share her passion.
“I just gave up the corporate world realizing there was a need to teach computer science to kids,” said Manry.
She started teaching code in day cares and after school programs using toys and technology, but Manry’s desire to reach more kids grew.
“Not every family can afford $100 or more for a class,” said Manry.
Manry was then inspired to create BitCubs, a show that allows children to learn the language of coding.
“The BitCubs are an international software development team that lives in a zoo and every night they break out to fix broken code,” said Manry. “Like Toy Story takes toys and animates toys, I take coding concepts and inject personality into them.”
Manry reached out to Flat Land Creative, a Richmond based animation company, to bring her vision to life.
Manry and Flat Land Creative worked together to release this trailer on Facebook.
She’s in talks with major television networks and streaming services to see who will pick up the series and produce the final product.
