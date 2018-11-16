Henrico traffic stop leads to Richmond pursuit

Richmond Police Department reported last seeing the suspect near Gilpin Court. (Source: Raycom Media)
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 16, 2018 at 5:33 PM EST - Updated November 16 at 5:33 PM

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Today, around 2:25 p.m., an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a reckless driver in the area of East Laburnum Avenue and Bolling Road.

The driver, traveling in a stolen 2003 Honda Civic, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit traveled into the City of Richmond.

The stolen vehicle stopped and the driver fled on foot.

The suspect is a black male, last seen wearing a green hoodie and black pants.

