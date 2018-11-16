Girl Scouts of Commonwealth say they are the best program for girls

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Ever since the Boy Scouts of America began accepting girls this year, more than 500 Virginia girls have joined the Cub Scouts.
A local Girl Scouts of America chapter says that they don’t need girls mingling with the boys and they have the numbers to show that a traditional girls-only group can be just as successful too.
Outdoor adventures, financial literacy, leadership, these are just a few of the skills Mary Black says the Girls Scout of the Commonwealth provide every one of its members.
“We say that we move at the speed of girls,” said the Chief Operations Officer.
But the Boy Scouts of America is trying to match that speed by opening its doors to girls.
A move that has already that prompted the Girls Scouts of America to file a lawsuit against the BSA for trademark infringement.
Over 500 girls have already joined the cub scouts since the BSA began accepting girls this year, but leaders of Girls Scouts of the Commonwealth say they have reason to celebrate too.
“Over the last three years we have seen membership growth of over 11% here in central Virginia,” said Black.
That increase brought the membership total to nearly 12,000 statewide, a number Black says is only possible by sticking to the core the Girls Scouts has held for over 100 years.
“Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place, that’s our mission,” said Black. ″While other organizations have made the decision to invite girls in to their program, we have really stayed true to our core values.”
Values that Black argues can’t be explicitly learned, in sports, extra-curricular activities and even the Boy Scouts.
“When girls have an opportunity to be in an all-girl environment they are more successful, so they are not taking the back seat to boys, they are taking the lead," said Black
But the BSA Heart of Virginia Council disagrees with this idea, saying in a statement that the decision to invite girls came from families who wanted the option of the BSA’s leadership development programs for both boys and girls, adding that they owe future members' families the option they want.
Black still believes Girls Scouts is the best leadership experience for girls.
"The Girls Scout program is relevant today and will continue to be relevant for years to come,” said Black.
