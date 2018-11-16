Friday Forecast: No rain

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The weather finally turns CALM with no significant rain chance until NEXT weekend.
Gale Warnings continue through 7am along the bay for strong wind gusts. There are also river flood warnings for the Meherrin, Nottoway, and Appomattox for minor flooding, with potential more to come.
FRIDAY: Breezy and mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s
MONDAY: Partly sunny and dry. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows upper 20s, highs upper 40s to near 50
THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30. Highs near 50
