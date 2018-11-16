Digital Dialogue: Solving a medical mystery

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - AFM - or acute flaccid myelitis - is an illness that’s been in the news quite a bit this fall. The polio-like illness has caused dozens pf children to get sick and even caused several deaths.
Doctors can’t figure out where the disease comes from and why some children recover and others don’t.
The disease also claimed the life of Carter Roberts, a Chesterfield County boy. And at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Carter’s mom, Robin Roberts, will be joining a Digitial Dialogue with NBC12 to discuss the impacts on her family.
Dr. Sanjay Rao from VCU Children’s Hospital as well as Dr. Eric Freeman with Old Dominion Pediatrics will also be joining us to answer YOUR questions about this illness and what to do if you think your child has it.
You can ask questions during our Facebook Live, as well as observing the conversation online or on NBC12′s Amazon and Roku channels.
