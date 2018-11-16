Chesterfield to receive federal funding for Hurricane Florence damage

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced 17 additional cities and counties who are eligible for public assistance for Hurricane Florence-related damage, including Chesterfield County.
There are now 32 localities eligible for finding. It will provide reimbursement for up to 75 percent of costs.
“Virginia continues working closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to secure federal funding to help our communities recover from the impacts of this historic hurricane,” said Governor Northam in a release. “The addition of these 17 localities will greatly improve the economic situation for jurisdictions impacted by flooding, tornadoes, and wind damage from Hurricane Florence.”
The 17 additional localities include:
Counties:
- Botetourt
- Chesterfield
- Craig
- Floyd
- Franklin
- Grayson
- Isle of Wight
- Lunenburg
- Mathews
- Mecklenburg
- Nottoway
- Pulaski
- Roanoke
Cities:
- Bristol
- Danville
- Hampton
- Martinsville
The following 15 localities were already eligible for Florence public assistance funds:
Counties:
- Charles City
- Halifax
- Henry
- King and Queen
- King William
- Lancaster
- Nelson
- Northumberland
- Patrick
- Pittsylvania
- Russell
Cities:
- Franklin
- Newport News
- Richmond
- Williamsburg
State, tribal and eligible local governments, as well as certain private nonprofit organizations can use this federal funding for emergency work and repairs.
Private property owners need to apply for the funding through their local government. Read more about the funding here.
