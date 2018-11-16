Capitol Square collectible ornament released

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The seventh annual Capitol Square collectible ornament has been released and is available for purchase.
The ornament is a commemoration of the 400th anniversary of the Capitol Police Force.
The ornament was presented on Tuesday, Nov. 13 by former First Lady Susan Allen, the Virginia Capitol Foundation’s chair. Allen presented the ornament to First Lady Pamela Northam, in addition to Governor Northam signing the proclamation marking the 400th anniversary of the Capitol Police.
Established in 2012, the official Capitol Square ornament program celebrates the landmarks and institutions of Capitol Square and raises funds to support their preservation and interpretation.
Ornaments are priced at $24, with funds going to the Virginia Capitol Foundation.
The ornament is finished in 24k gold, celebrating the first organized policing agency in the nation. The Capitol Police originated at the first permanent English settlement in Jamestown, where guards protected the governor.
For more information about the Virginia Capitol Foundation and to purchase an ornament, visit the Virginia Capitol webpage.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.