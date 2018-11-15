VDOT plans to lift lane closures during Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation plans to suspend most highway work zones and lane closures on interstates and major roads in Virginia from noon Wednesday, Nov. 21 until Monday, Nov. 26.
Although most lane closures will be lifted, some semi-permanent work zones will remain in place during the holiday period.
VDOT urges motorists to use its interactive travel-trends map to view predicted peak congestion times.
For a full listing of lane closures, visit VDOT’s website.
