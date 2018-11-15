Suspect arrested in Stafford County weekend shooting

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - On Tuesday, a suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred over the weekend in the Olde Forge neighborhood in Stafford County. The suspect was later identified as Michael Allen Johnson, Jr., 20, of Fredericksburg.
On Nov. 10, at approximately 4:39 p.m., 1st Sgt. Pinzon responded to Mary Washington Hospital after receiving report of a female subject entering the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
The victim told 1st Sgt. Pinzon that she met the suspect in the Olde Forge neighborhood. A dispute occurred, and Johnson demanded money from the victim. He then shot her when she attempted to leave the scene. She was later driven to the hospital by a friend.
Johnson was taken into custody on Tuesday, Nov. 13 and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. He is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and attempted robbery.
