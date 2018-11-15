RVA Financial announces support for Coliseum proposal

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - RVA Financial has announced its support for the “New Navy Hill” proposal by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.
The $1.4 billion proposal includes a new coliseum and affordable housing in downtown Richmond.
In a press release, RVA Financial said it “could not ignore the economic impact that a project of this scale would have on the community.”
Citing the proposed replacement for Richmond Coliseum, RVA Financial said the project “ensures Richmond remains an entertainment destination.”
