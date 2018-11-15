Richmond school bus carrying students with disabilities involved in accident; Injuries reported

The accident occurred at Midlothian Turnpike and Carnation Street. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 14, 2018 at 8:59 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 9:28 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Around 6:30 p.m., a Richmond Public Schools bus carrying students with special needs was involved in an accident at Midlothian Turnpike and Carnation Street.

Police are still investigating the accident and have not said if they plan to file any charges. Police say there are reports of injuries. The severity of injuries are unknown.

Parents say they picked up their children from the accident scene.

